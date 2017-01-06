Busy Friday night in high school hoops

zach-maskavich By Published:
kinston-boys-basketball-0106

The weather held off on Friday evening and many Eastern Carolina high schools were able to get their basketball games in as scheduled.

West Craven elected to move the start of their game against White Oak up a few hours to try and beat any late weather. The game was back-and-forth but the Eagles emerged victories to remain unbeaten in the conference with a 54-48 victory. Latrell Campbell led the way for West Craven with 20 points.

Greene Central high school was packed on Friday night to see the Rams battle conference rival Ayden-Grifton. After a close first half, Greene Central pulled away in the second to pick up a 71-37 victory. The win improves Greene Central to 12-0 on the season.

Another rivalry matchup out at Kinston High School saw the Vikings pick up a win over South Lenoir 72-42. Damion Dunn led the Vikings with 23 points in the victory.

