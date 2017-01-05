Winter weather preparation begins in Onslow Co.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County is gearing up for the weekend’s winter weather.

“We do want our citizens to take preparations for this,” said Norman Bryson, the county’s emergency services director. “When the snow is out and the roads are slick, if people don’t have to be out, by all means we would like them to stay off the roadways.”

The emergency operations center is still monitoring weather condition but does have one concern.

“One of the concerns we do have right now is freezing rain,” said Bryson. “Freezing rain could cause a lot more transportation issues. Anything that accumulates over a quarter of an inch could start hampering power lines.”

Right now no shelters are planning to open but if you have to be out on the roads, the DOT spent Thursday trying to make them safer by putting salt brine on major routes.

Crews started preparations on Thursday for the weekend’s winter weather.

Five trucks are brining major highways in Onslow County and part of Pender County.

“U.S. 17, N.C. 24, N.C. 111 — we get all of our primary routes and major secondary routes covered and some of our major bridges,” said Andy Davis with NCDOT.

Crews mixed the salt into a brine solution.

The DOT will use nearly 10,000 tons of salt this winter throughout 15 eastern North Carolina counties.

During brining, 40,000 gallons of salt are used per road mile, and during deicing, 250 pounds per lane mile are used.

Drivers are reminded to stay back from the anti-icing trucks for safety.

DOT crews finished up primary routes Thursday and expect to cover secondary routes Friday.

