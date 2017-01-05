Vanceboro woman wanted for embezzling from area church

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies in Craven County need the public’s help to locate a woman wanted for embezzlement.

They’re looking for 46-year-old Jewel Hardy Scott of Vanceboro.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said she’s wanted on several outstanding felony warrants in Craven County for embezzling from Queen Chapel Church in Vanceboro.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Jewel Scott, you are asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.

