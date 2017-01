GREENVILLE (WNCT) – South Central and DH Conley both had relatively easy times in staying unbeaten in the Eastern Carolina 4A/3A Thursday night.

The Falcons beat Southern Wayne, 70-49. Tahj Riddick led South Central with 19 points.

DH Conley rolled past Eastern Wayne, 54-30. Shykeef Daniels scored 16 points and Jahmois Barnhill added 15 in the victory.

The South Central girls also remained unbeaten in league play. The Falcons beat Southern Wayne 54-37. Ninevah Reddick led the way with 13 points.