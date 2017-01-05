Renovated South Greenville Rec Center looking for staff

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – South Greenville’s new and improved recreation center is a little over one month old, and now that the area has more space, they need staff to run it.

There are a couple paid positions open, and facility managers hope to create more.

Managers are currently working to evaluate how many people come in and out of the facility to see how many people they need to hire.

Organizers said while they sort everything out, volunteers would be much appreciated.

“We need volunteers to help out with our programs that we have planned, guest speakers, helping out with our higher staff to implement the program,” said Don Octigna, recreation manager at Greenville Recreation and Parks. “This helps us provide a better program and save money in the long term.”

Applications for the two open positions will be accepted through next week.

If you want more information, stop by the South Greenville Recreation Center at 851 Howell St.