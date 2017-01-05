Renovated South Greenville Rec Center looking for staff

zora-stephenson By Published:
south-greenville-gym

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – South Greenville’s new and improved recreation center is a little over one month old, and now that the area has more space, they need staff to run it.

There are a couple paid positions open, and facility managers hope to create more.

Managers are currently working to evaluate how many people come in and out of the facility to see how many people they need to hire.

Organizers said while they sort everything out, volunteers would be much appreciated.

“We need volunteers to help out with our programs that we have planned, guest speakers, helping out with our higher staff to implement the program,” said Don Octigna, recreation manager at Greenville Recreation and Parks. “This helps us provide a better program and save money in the long term.”

Applications for the two open positions will be accepted through next week.

If you want more information, stop by the South Greenville Recreation Center at 851 Howell St.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s