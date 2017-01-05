Onslow Co. Animal Services take steps to keep four-legged friends warm

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the winter weather approaches, Onslow County Animal Services is taking precautions for its four-legged friends.

The cold weather can be particularly brutal for outside animals.

Employees are “checking water bowls frequently to make sure there’s no freezing and keep an eye on activity levels and how much they’re eating,” said Rachel Conklin, Onslow County Animal Services. “Usually our indoor animals get a little less active as they aren’t going out as often, but outdoor animals may actually need more food to keep their warmth up.”

Onslow County Animal Services now has all of its dogs inside a temperature-controlled building, so they won’t have to worry about the freezing temperatures.