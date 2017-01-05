NCDOT crews across northeastern and central NC prepping for winter weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Crews with the N.C. Department of Transportation are prepping the state’s roads, bridges, and overpasses ahead of forecasted winter weather.

Workers in Division 1, which includes 14 counties in the northeastern portion of the state, are already applying brine to the division’s major highways and secondary roads. That includes U.S. 64, U.S. 158 and U.S. 17. Staff will be monitoring conditions on several high-rise bridges, as well as spots along N.C. 12 known to be prone to ocean over-wash.

“Our preparation activities are currently underway now and will continue into the morning,” Division One engineer Jerry Jennings said. “Our crews are using all of the tools and materials at our disposal to prepare for any significant weather that may come.”

Meanwhile, in Division 4, which includes six counties east of Raleigh, crews are also busy preparing major thoroughfares for possibly winter weather. That includes brining activities along I-40, I-95, U.S. 70, U.S. 64, U.S. 264 and I-795.

They’re also readying and testing equipment such as snow plows and spreaders, checking fuel supplies and are alerting response personnel to be on standby.

“Applying brine is the biggest thing we can do to prepare, but we are also moving equipment into strategic positions and other activities behind the scenes,” Division Four engineer Tim Little said.

NDOT brining treatment operations are expected to continue Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning.

Additional information about severe weather and safety tips for motorists is available on the NCDOT’s website.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter