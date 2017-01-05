N.C. Highway Patrol offers winter weather tips for motorists

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is requesting motorists to use caution in advance of upcoming winter weather, and they have released a list of tips for travelers.

Their advice is as follows:

Driving Considerations

• Leave early – allow more travel time; expect delays.

• Reduce speed – driving at a lower speed enables the ability to stop and allows for greater reaction time if approaching hazards within the roadway.

• Increase distance between vehicles – it takes significantly longer to stop on snow covered or icy roadways.

• Clear all windows on your vehicle prior to travel – having unobstructed vision is vital to avoid running off of the road or becoming involved in a collision.

• Illuminate your vehicles headlamps.

• Use caution on bridges and overpasses as they susceptible to freezing before roadways.

• Avoid using cruise control – cruise control can cause the vehicle’s wheels to continue turning on a slippery surface when speed needs to be decreased.

Be Prepared

• Ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas in the event you are stranded for an extended period of time.

• Charge your cellular phone prior to departure.

• Take a blanket.

• Notify a family member or a friend of your travel plans prior to departure – if you travel is interrupted, someone will know.

Collision Information

• Be patient – weather also limits first responders and increases response time;

• Attempt to move your vehicle out of the roadway if you are involved in a minor, non-injury traffic collision; especially if you are in a dangerous area such as a curve or a blind hill.

• If you find yourself stranded, stay with your vehicle. Motorists who leave their vehicle attempting to obtain assistance could easily succumb to the freezing temperatures.

To check the status of road conditions, motorists are asked to go to the Department of Transportation’s website at https://www.ncdot.gov/travel/. Officials are requesting the public to dial 911 and *HP for emergency purposes only.

For more information, contact Sergeant Michael Baker with the State Highway Patrol’s Public Information Office at 919-733-5027 or email at Michael.D.Baker@ncdps.gov.