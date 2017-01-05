Local shoppers stock up in preparation for winter storm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The threat of snow in eastern North Carolina means empty shelves in local grocery stores.

Local stores like Piggly Wiggly and Walmart saw an influx of customers grabbing their last minute items ahead of expected snow.

Many people like Brandie Campbell said there is a big turnout for this storm because people learned what damage Mother Nature can do after hurricane Matthew.

“We don’t need to play around when we have these alerts, especially like our Mayor Thomas is on Facebook live telling us what’s going on we have the news channel telling us what’s going on, so I think everybody is like okay. When they tell us something we need to listen and let’s go ahead and be proactive,” said Campbell

Popular items bought are of course your milk and eggs.

One mother said she picked up items that can easily be made like sandwiches.