Local shoppers stock up in preparation for winter storm

tamara-scott By Published: Updated:
store-preps

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The threat of snow in eastern North Carolina means empty shelves in local grocery stores.

Local stores like Piggly Wiggly and Walmart saw an influx of customers grabbing their last minute items ahead of expected snow.

Many people like Brandie Campbell said there is a big turnout for this storm because people learned what damage Mother Nature can do after hurricane Matthew.

“We don’t need to play around when we have these alerts, especially like our Mayor Thomas is on Facebook live telling us what’s going on we have the news channel telling us what’s going on, so I think everybody is like okay. When they tell us something we need to listen and let’s go ahead and be proactive,” said Campbell

Popular items bought are of course your milk and eggs.

One mother said she picked up items that can easily be made like sandwiches.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s