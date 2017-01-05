Local experts offer tips for protecting your car during winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Winter weather is rare in the East, so when it hits, most people have to take extra steps to prepare our cars.

So WNCT went to local experts to find out what people need to do to protect their cars during winter weather:

Leaving windshield wipers up helps, but taking it one step further, people can get winter wiper blades installed.

The car battery is under more stress during winter, so get it checked to ensure it’s working properly.

Now may be the best time to get a car waxed. A fresh coat of wax will protect the paint from sand, salt, and other things that get mixed in with snow.

Get an oil change, as different oil works better in the winter months.

Thomas Timoney, Manager at Pugh’s Tire and Service Center in Washington, says tires might be the most important.

“Every tire has a DOT tread rating. There’s a bar that they put on it from the factory that the DOT says that’s when you have the most potential of hydroplaning or having problems in inclement weather. So you want to take a look at your tires and make sure that you’re not down to those bars,” Timoney said.

Timoney says the most common problem they see is cracked radiators, yet it’s easy to avoid if people get their coolant checked.

“When it does break down, it doesn’t do its job anymore. So therefore, when it gets cold outside it will freeze. And most radiators nowadays are plastic and aluminum, therefore it will crack the plastic and therefore you come to have a coolant leak,” Timoney said.

If there’s ice on the windshield, an easy solution of water and rubbing alcohol can help dissolve it. Mix 1/3 part water and 2/3 part isopropyl or rubbing alcohol together, pour it into a spray bottle, and spray on the windshield.

Pugh’s offers a free winterizing service where mechanics will check out any vehicle and make recommendations for necessary upgrades. Check with local auto shops to see if they offer similar services.