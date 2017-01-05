Kinston police: Traffic stop yields stolen weapons

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – During a traffic stop Wednesday, Kinston police found two guns they said were stolen from an Ayden gun shop.

Officers said they pulled over a white Nissan Sentra on the 600 block of East Lenoir Ave., and they searched the car after smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During the search, officers found a small amount of marijuana and two Glock handguns.

Marquis Myers, 28, and Jesse Williams, 33, were both charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying of a concealed gun.

Myers was also charged with parking in a no-parking area, and Williams was charged with simple possession of marijuana.