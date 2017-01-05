Jones Co. house fire leaves 3 uninjured

WNCT Staff Published:
House-Fire-(1)

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Three people are displaced, but unharmed after a Wednesday night house fire.

It happened just before 11 at a home on Tyndall Lane off of White Oak River Road.

The Maysville Fire Department said Thursday morning that the house was completely destroyed. There were oxygen tanks inside the home and several of them exploded during the fire. It was extinguished around 2:30 a.m.

Crews from Maysville, Loco, Belgrad, Pollocksville, and Pumpkin Center fire departments all responded.

The Red Cross will be meeting with the family affected by the fire to provide assistance.

 

 

