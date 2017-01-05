Jacksonville police: 1 dead after apparent shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville Police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death” after they were called to a residence early Thursday morning and found a man dead on the scene who they said appeared to have been shot.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a building on Myrtlewood Court at 12:15 a.m. Thursday. Marquil Cooper, 24, who lived at the residence, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no public safety concern” said Lieutenant Devon Bryan, JPD investigative services supervisor. “This is an open and active investigation, and we are unable to release additional information at this time.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JPD Detective Jason Lagana at 910-938-6414 or jlagana@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers 910-938-3273. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to apprehension or arrest. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

