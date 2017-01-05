Jacksonville issues boil water advisory for section of Aldersgate subdivision

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The city of Jacksonville has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a section of the Aldersgate subdivision off Gum Branch Road.

In a release, the city said a main water line serving the subdivision broke and has been repaired.

The city said there is no evidence of contamination, but state regulations require the precautionary boil water advisory until tests confirm the lack of contamination.

The test will take between 24-48 hours and will not be lifted until tests confirm the absence of bacteria.

The city gave the following recommendations: “If you live in the apartments, that you boil water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute and cooled before using. Water for pets should be boiled and then cooled for their use. Boiling water for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.”

The city is emphasizing the advisory is strictly a precaution, and no evidence of contamination has been found.

For more information, call City Utilities Maintenance at 910-938-5234 or head to the city’s website.