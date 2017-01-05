Greenville shelters, police to help homeless during cold weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With temperatures dipping in the coming days, one Greenville police officer is hoping his actions will inspire others to help the homeless in the community.

“Being able to help someone is a good feeling,” said Officer Ronald Wilder with the Greenville Police Department. “And sometimes, seeing these homeless people, I feel like that could be me or one of my family members, so that’s why I love helping people if I can.”

Wilder went above and beyond the call of duty one cold night in December.

A homeless man asked for help behind the police department, and that’s exactly what Wilder provided — a two-night stay at a hotel, food and a winter coat.

Wilder said it’s the least he could do.

“A lot of us are fortunate that we have homes and not all these guys are bad people or made bad decisions,” said Wilder. “Some of them are vets; for some, the job went somewhere else. It’s our job to help people if we can.”

The Community Crossroads Center in Greenville is also working to provide a safe, warm place this winter.

“When it gets really hot in the summer or real cold in the winter, like it’s going to get here in the next few days, we just let everyone stay in,” said Bob Williams, who works with the center.

When the weather shifts, the center sees an influx of people seeking shelter.

“As of this morning, we have probably six beds available as of this morning on the men’s side,” said Deborah Edwards, who also works with the center. “We have one bed available on the women’s side, and we do not have any family rooms available.”

If the temperatures plunge below the freezing mark, the shelter will remain open 24/7 so people have a warm and safe place to stay.

If the remaining spaces fill up, the Community Crossroads Center said it will find alternative locations for those in need.

“Give us a call or bring them by here,” said Williams. “During really bad weather like this, we’re not going to refuse anybody, even if we’re at capacity.”

The Greenville Police Department is also there to help.

“If you ever see a homeless person laying around somewhere, just call the police department,” Wilder said. “We will be happy to go out there and make contact with them to see what the situation is.”

Wilder said helping one another is the least we can do, and you could warm someone’s heart in the process.

Wilder ran into the man he helped a few weeks later and said he was wearing the jacket he was given —still extremely thankful for the random act of kindness.