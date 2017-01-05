Greenville residents gear up for winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – While uncertainty remains regarding the severity of winter weather heading toward eastern North Carolina this weekend, the parking lot was packed at the Walmart off Greenville Boulevard as the usual storm essentials flew off the shelves.

There were clear skies Thursday, but Mother Nature’s plans for later in the week remain unclear.

So how is eastern North Carolina preparing for the winter weather? It depends on who you ask.

“It’s not going to snow,” said Eric Evanger, who is originally from western North Carolina. When asked why not, he replied, “It’s Greenville.”

Charlotte Anne Alexander is originally from Ohio. When it does snow in North Carolina, she says everyone “freaks out, completely freaks out when there’s snow.”

However, several inches of snow isn’t something the East sees every day, as Scott Curtis, who teaches atmospheric science at East Carolina University, well knows.

“Where we are in the south, in North Carolina, we just don’t get a lot of those really strong snow falls,” said Curtis.

The last time Greenville saw more than six inches in January was in 1927.

“We don’t have the equipment, the snow plows and a lot of the resources to help clear the snow,” Curtis said.

And for that reason, some, like Greenville resident Karen Zipf, have no plans to be outside this weekend.

“That is suicidal around here with that much snow on the ground,” Zipf said.

Our First Alert Weather team is working hard to piece everything together, so make sure to check our weather page for updates.

“There are just so many variables, and sometimes computer models latching on to those fine details,” said Jerry Jackson, chief meteorologist.

In the meantime here’s some advice

“Enjoy the snow,” said Alexander. “We don’t get it often.

And if snow just isn’t your thing:

“Well like I always tell you, if you don’t like the weather today in North Carolina, stick around for a day, and it’ll definitely change,” said Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas.