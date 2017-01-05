Greenville crews brace for potential winter weather impact

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – State crews are working to make sure the roads and bridges in the East are prepared for the weather.

Crews in Greenville will not start salting the roads Thursday night, because if they did, Greenville Public Works street superintendent Ronnie Donley said it would be for nothing.

Usually cars on the roads will displace the salt, and actually, a little precipitation helps it stick to the road.

Pitt County DOT will start brining on Saturday, and maintenance engineer Randy Hall said they will be working around the clock.

“We’re just preparing our equipment,” said Hall. “We’re notifying all our crews that we’re probably going to go into shifts. We’ll work double shifts during the storm until everything calms down.”

With snow an infrequent occurrence in eastern North Carolina, local crews budget for equipment the area needs the most.

Mayor Allen Thomas said it’s hard to have resources for all the different severe weather threats.

“I don’t think the tax payers would like us to triple the bill on what it would take to prepare for every facet of what type of weather would hit, but what we do really appreciate is NCDOT,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the NCDOT helps lessen the load, and the state brings resources from out west to eastern N.C. when there is the potential for winter weather.