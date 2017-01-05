First Alert Forecast: Winter weather in store for the weekend

SUMMARY: A coastal low will move along the coast Friday night and into Saturday and will bring winter weather to the east. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear this morning and temperatures are seasonably chilly, in the mid to upper 30s inland and mid 40s along the coast. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: We return to seasonable conditions for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase through the day. Winds should stay light.

TONIGHT: An area of low pressure just off the coast will bring showers overnight, especially along the coast. If rain moves further inland and inland temps drop to freezing, a few snowflakes with no accumulation could mix with the rain. Temperatures are seasonably cold, in the 30s & 40s.

A LOOK AHEAD:  Another system that is also expected to move along the coast with pass through the area Friday night and into Saturday. Weather models are not in agreement with the strength, timing or track at this time. We will continue to monitor the system and keep you updated for the next few days. General thinking is that a chilly rain could start off Friday night and transition into snow by early Saturday morning and could continue through Saturday night. Several inches of snow (with some sleet further south) could fall inland, about 3 to 4 plus inches possible. Coastal areas could see about 1 to 2 inches of snow along with some sleet and cold rain.

