Fire caves in roof, destroys home in Hubert

~WNCT-Logo-Reference By Published: Updated:
fire-2

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) – A fire caved in a roof and completely destroyed a home off Howell Road in Hubert, Hubert Fire Chief Andrew Papp said.

Multiple fire departments responded to a call at 5:08 p.m. Thursday, and it took 10 to 15 minutes to put out the fire.

There were no injuries from the fire, and the homeowner was outside when the fire happened, Papp said.

Papp said it was too early to say what caused the fire, but family members said they think it was electrical.

Fire fighters are still on the scene making sure everything is completely out. According to Papp, numerous objects in the house made it smoke up badly.

First responders from Swansboro, Hubert, Bear Creek, Western Carteret and Onslow EMS all responded to the scene.

fire-1

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s