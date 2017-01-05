Fire caves in roof, destroys home in Hubert

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) – A fire caved in a roof and completely destroyed a home off Howell Road in Hubert, Hubert Fire Chief Andrew Papp said.

Multiple fire departments responded to a call at 5:08 p.m. Thursday, and it took 10 to 15 minutes to put out the fire.

There were no injuries from the fire, and the homeowner was outside when the fire happened, Papp said.

Papp said it was too early to say what caused the fire, but family members said they think it was electrical.

Fire fighters are still on the scene making sure everything is completely out. According to Papp, numerous objects in the house made it smoke up badly.

First responders from Swansboro, Hubert, Bear Creek, Western Carteret and Onslow EMS all responded to the scene.