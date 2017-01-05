Enfield man crashes into home, arrested on drug charges

By Published:
rudd-dedrick

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT)- An Enfield man is facing multiple drug charges after leading police on a chase and crashing into a house.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Enfield Police say they attempted to stop a speeding car on South Dennis Street.

The driver, Dedrick Lontrell Rudd, 31, allegedly eluded Officer Peaden by pulling into a residential driveway and fleeing the car. The car collided with the residence and caused minor damage. No injuries were reported.

Officer Peaden was able to apprehend Rudd without incident.

With the assistance of Corporal E. Williams and North Carolina Trooper Jason Keeter, 3.2 grams of crack cocaine, a dosage unit of ecstasy and 48.6 grams of marijuana was located.

rudd-evidence

Officer Peaden charged Rudd with speeding, resisting a public officer, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of a scheduled 1 control substance, felony maintaining a vehicle for control substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rudd was issued a $5,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court February 3.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s