Enfield man crashes into home, arrested on drug charges

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT)- An Enfield man is facing multiple drug charges after leading police on a chase and crashing into a house.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Enfield Police say they attempted to stop a speeding car on South Dennis Street.

The driver, Dedrick Lontrell Rudd, 31, allegedly eluded Officer Peaden by pulling into a residential driveway and fleeing the car. The car collided with the residence and caused minor damage. No injuries were reported.

Officer Peaden was able to apprehend Rudd without incident.

With the assistance of Corporal E. Williams and North Carolina Trooper Jason Keeter, 3.2 grams of crack cocaine, a dosage unit of ecstasy and 48.6 grams of marijuana was located.

Officer Peaden charged Rudd with speeding, resisting a public officer, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of a scheduled 1 control substance, felony maintaining a vehicle for control substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rudd was issued a $5,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court February 3.