ECU monitoring possible winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials at East Carolina University are keeping up with the latest forecasts for winter weather Friday evening through Saturday.

Travel is expected to be hazardous along roadways, especially bridges, and overpasses, throughout the weekend.

The university said Thursday that conditions experienced by individuals will vary and everyone is personally responsible for their own actions and safety. Faculty, staff and students are urged to continue monitoring the weather and travel routes in order to determine the best times to travel back to Greenville from the holiday break.

ECU residence halls will open at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, to receive students. Officials urge travel during the day Friday to avoid potentially hazardous weather and road conditions.

If traveling, you should stay alert, avoid cell phone use, leave early to allow for additional travel time, reduce speed, increase following distance and be patient.

Another update is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. You can find it on the ECU Alert website at www.ecu.edu/alert and posted on ECU’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts.