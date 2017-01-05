Deputies: 2 in Jacksonville robbed by ‘friend’ at gunpoint

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people in Jacksonville said their friend pointed a gun at them, took their wallets and threatened to kill them if they told the police, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery on Monday on Blue Creek Road.

After investigating, deputies arrested Michael Rich, 40, of Maple Hill on Wednesday and charged him with the armed robbery.

Rich turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office and was being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Detective D. Lawrence at daryl_lawrence@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.