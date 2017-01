WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT)- Multiple crews are responding to a fully involved structure fire in Beaufort County.

The call came in around around 1:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Harvette Road in Washington.

Right now, we know it involves a barn and multiple cars. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Chocowinity Fire Department and Bunyan Fire Department are both responding.