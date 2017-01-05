Beaufort Co. emergency personnel prepping for possible winter weather

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
9oys-beaufort-county

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Emergency personnel across the region are, including Beaufort County, are keeping track of the evolving weather forecast and making appropriate preparations.

Beaufort County officials are advising citizens to stay off the roadways through the weekend unless absolutely necessary. Dangerous conditions, including but not limited to bitterly cold air along with wind chills close to single digits, are expected to persist through Tuesday.

Use caution and follow directions when using generators, candles, space, kerosene and wood heaters. Also, make sure to take precautions against freezing pipes and provide shelter for pets.

Due to poor road conditions, it may be difficult for our emergency responders to get to you if there is an emergency. Please check Beaufort County Emergency Management FaceBook page and local media outlets for updates.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s