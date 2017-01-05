Beaufort Co. emergency personnel prepping for possible winter weather

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Emergency personnel across the region are, including Beaufort County, are keeping track of the evolving weather forecast and making appropriate preparations.

Beaufort County officials are advising citizens to stay off the roadways through the weekend unless absolutely necessary. Dangerous conditions, including but not limited to bitterly cold air along with wind chills close to single digits, are expected to persist through Tuesday.

Use caution and follow directions when using generators, candles, space, kerosene and wood heaters. Also, make sure to take precautions against freezing pipes and provide shelter for pets.

Due to poor road conditions, it may be difficult for our emergency responders to get to you if there is an emergency. Please check Beaufort County Emergency Management FaceBook page and local media outlets for updates.