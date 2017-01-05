Ahlers, Harris named 1st Team All-State by the Associated Press

GREENVILLE- DH Conley record-setting quarterback Holton Ahlers and JH Rose running back EJ Harris were named 1st-team All-State by the Associated Press.
Ahlers threw for over 45 hundred yards this past season. He threw 51 touchdown passes and averaged over 375 yards per game through the air this past year. He also ran for over 900 yards and scored 15 rushing touchdowns.
EJ Harris ran for over 23 hundred yards this past season. He scored 34 touchdowns and had five games of 250-plus yards as a senior.
2016 AP ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Votes
|QB
|Holton Ahlers
|D.H. Conley
|10
|QB
|Hendon Hooker
|Dudley
|10
|RB
|Zamir White
|Scotland County
|11
|RB
|E.J. Harris
|J.H. Rose
|9
|WR
|Jayden Borders
|Shelby
|21
|WR
|Sage Surratt
|Lincolnton
|21
|WR
|Nolan Groulx
|Davidson Day
|6
|WR
|Jacob Scott
|Cleveland
|6
|TE
|Jeremiah Hall
|Vance
|19
|OL
|Bryson Speas
|Dudley
|19
|OL
|Eric Douglas
|Mallard Creek
|17
|OL
|D’mitri Emmanuel
|Marvin Ridge
|11
|OL
|T.J. Moore
|Mallard Creek
|10
|OL
|Dacquari Wilson
|Dudley
|9
|DL
|Matthew Butler
|Garner
|15
|DL
|Xach Gill
|Wake Forest
|11
|DL
|Traveon Freshwater
|Northeastern
|8
|DL
|Awstyn Williams
|Dudley
|8
|LB
|Darius Hodge
|Wake Forest
|21
|LB
|Justin Foster
|Crest
|9
|LB
|Dax Hollifield
|Shelby
|8
|DB
|Hamsah Nasirildeen
|Concord
|17
|DB
|Daniel Jackson
|Middle Creek
|15
|DB
|Madison Cone
|East Forsyth
|14
|DB
|Aapri Washington
|Mountain Island Charter
|13
|K
|Chris Dunn
|North Davidson
|12
|P
|Dawson Harris
|Tarboro
|9
|KR
|Austyn Chesnut
|Reidsville
|15
|ATH
|Caleb Farley
|Maiden
|8