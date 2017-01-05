Ahlers, Harris named 1st Team All-State by the Associated Press

GREENVILLE- DH Conley record-setting quarterback Holton Ahlers and JH Rose running back EJ Harris were named 1st-team All-State by the Associated Press.

Ahlers threw for over 45 hundred yards this past season. He threw 51 touchdown passes and averaged over 375 yards per game through the air this past year. He also ran for over 900 yards and scored 15 rushing touchdowns.

EJ Harris ran for over 23 hundred yards this past season. He scored 34 touchdowns and had five games of 250-plus yards as a senior.

2016 AP ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM Pos. Name School Votes QB Holton Ahlers D.H. Conley 10 QB Hendon Hooker Dudley 10 RB Zamir White Scotland County 11 RB E.J. Harris J.H. Rose 9 WR Jayden Borders Shelby 21 WR Sage Surratt Lincolnton 21 WR Nolan Groulx Davidson Day 6 WR Jacob Scott Cleveland 6 TE Jeremiah Hall Vance 19 OL Bryson Speas Dudley 19 OL Eric Douglas Mallard Creek 17 OL D’mitri Emmanuel Marvin Ridge 11 OL T.J. Moore Mallard Creek 10 OL Dacquari Wilson Dudley 9 DL Matthew Butler Garner 15 DL Xach Gill Wake Forest 11 DL Traveon Freshwater Northeastern 8 DL Awstyn Williams Dudley 8 LB Darius Hodge Wake Forest 21 LB Justin Foster Crest 9 LB Dax Hollifield Shelby 8 DB Hamsah Nasirildeen Concord 17 DB Daniel Jackson Middle Creek 15 DB Madison Cone East Forsyth 14 DB Aapri Washington Mountain Island Charter 13 K Chris Dunn North Davidson 12 P Dawson Harris Tarboro 9 KR Austyn Chesnut Reidsville 15 ATH Caleb Farley Maiden 8