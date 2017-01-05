Ahlers, Harris named 1st Team All-State by the Associated Press

Brian Bailey By Published: Updated:
players-ahlers-and-harris

GREENVILLE- DH Conley record-setting quarterback Holton Ahlers and JH Rose running back EJ Harris were named 1st-team All-State by the Associated Press.

Ahlers threw for over 45 hundred yards this past season. He threw 51 touchdown passes and averaged over 375 yards per game through the air this past year. He also ran for over 900 yards and scored 15 rushing touchdowns.

EJ Harris ran for over 23 hundred yards this past season. He scored 34 touchdowns and had five games of 250-plus yards as a senior.

 

2016 AP ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM

Pos. Name School Votes
QB Holton Ahlers D.H. Conley 10
QB Hendon Hooker Dudley 10
RB Zamir White Scotland County 11
RB E.J. Harris J.H. Rose 9
WR Jayden Borders Shelby 21
WR Sage Surratt Lincolnton 21
WR Nolan Groulx Davidson Day 6
WR Jacob Scott Cleveland 6
TE Jeremiah Hall Vance 19
OL Bryson Speas Dudley 19
OL Eric Douglas Mallard Creek 17
OL D’mitri Emmanuel Marvin Ridge 11
OL T.J. Moore Mallard Creek 10
OL Dacquari Wilson Dudley 9
DL Matthew Butler Garner 15
DL Xach Gill Wake Forest 11
DL Traveon Freshwater Northeastern 8
DL Awstyn Williams Dudley 8
LB Darius Hodge Wake Forest 21
LB Justin Foster Crest 9
LB Dax Hollifield Shelby 8
DB Hamsah Nasirildeen Concord 17
DB Daniel Jackson Middle Creek 15
DB Madison Cone East Forsyth 14
DB Aapri Washington Mountain Island Charter 13
K Chris Dunn North Davidson 12
P Dawson Harris Tarboro 9
KR Austyn Chesnut Reidsville 15
ATH Caleb Farley Maiden 8

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s