Volunteers are needed for Hatteras Island cleanup event

HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Coastal Federation is looking for volunteers to assist in a cleanup on Hatteras Island on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 as part of the federation’s statewide 2017 Coastal Cleanup Kickoff.

Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. to pick up trash, lost fishing gear and other storm-related debris in various hot spots along the Hatteras shoreline.

The Coastal Cleanup Kickoff on Hatteras Island is part of a statewide kickoff for the federation’s Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Project.

Since 2014, the federation has received funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Debris Program to hire commercial fishermen to recover lost crab pots from North Carolina’s internal coastal waters. In 2016, the North Carolina General Assembly appropriated additional money to this project to facilitate a statewide expansion and hire greater numbers of commercial fishermen starting in January 2017. For more information on the progress of this project over the past three years visit www.nccoast.org/crabpotproject.

Volunteers will meet in the parking lot of the old Channel Bass Restaurant in Hatteras. This entire event will take place outdoors, so dress accordingly. Sturdy shoes for walking in wet areas are also recommended, especially boots and/or waders if available. Trash bags, gloves and other cleanup materials will be provided. This event is not recommended for young children. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Lunch and refreshments will be provided for all volunteers after the cleanup.

The Coastal Cleanup Kickoff on Hatteras Island, as well as the Coastal Cleanup Kickoffs hosted by the federation’s Ocean and Wrightsville Beach offices that same day, will celebrate the beginning of the 2017 Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Project — to learn more about these events, please visit nccoast.org/events.

Please contact Sara Hallas at 252-473-1607 for more information about the Hatteras Island cleanup.