Top ranked UConn doubles up East Carolina, 90-45

Brian Bailey By Published:
uconnecu-11

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Napheesa Collier scored 21 points and top-ranked UConn beat East Carolina 90-45 for the program’s 89th straight win on Wednesday night, moving the Huskies within a game of their own NCAA record.

Gabby Williams added 16 points, Katie Lou Samuelson had 15 and Kia Nurse chipped in with 14 for UConn (14-0, 2-0 American), which now has the two longest winning streaks in Division I college basketball history.

The win broke a tie with the John Wooden’s UCLA men’s program, which won 88 straight in the early 1970s. That program won 10 national titles. Geno Auriemma’s women have won 11 championships, including the last four.

Kristen Gaffney led East Carolina (9-6, 0-2) with 12 points.

