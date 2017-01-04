Tarboro shooting leads to car chase, K9-assisted capture

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A car chase following a shooting in Tarboro ended after the driver crashed the car, fled on foot and was eventually captured after an exhaustive K9 search, the Tarboro Police Department said.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers with the Tarboro Police Department responded to the area of Main Street and Davis Drive in Tarboro regarding a shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Officers located a vehicle several blocks away matching the description given by witnesses and attempted to pull it over.

Tarboro police said the driver drove away and lead officers on a chase that ended along Tall Oaks Road in Edgecombe County after the driver lost control and collided with a ditch embankment.

The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, officers said. Tarboro police said three other occupants inside the vehicle were detained without further incident, but later released.

With assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, officers said they established a perimeter as a Tarboro Police K9 unit arrived and started a scent track.

After a K9 search lasting more than two hours, the K9 team was able to locate the driver and force him toward waiting perimeter officers who took him into custody, Tarboro police said.

Rameik Dasean Anderson, 22, has been charged with shooting into the residence and with attempting to escape from police.

Officer said two handguns were recovered from Anderson’s vehicle and a number of shell casings were recovered from the scene of the original shooting.

As a result, Anderson was charged with: (7) seven counts of Attempted First Degree Murder; (1) one count of Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Dwelling; (1) one count of Discharging a Firearm from a Motor Vehicle; (1) one count of Possession of a Gun with an Altered Serial Number; (2) two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon; (1) one count of Going Armed to the Terror of the Public; (1) once count of Fleeing to Elude Arrest; (1) once count of Failure to Stop for Lights and Siren; (1) one count of Resisting a Public Officer; (1) one count of Reckless Driving; (1) one count of Driving While Impaired; and (1) one count of Driving While License Revoked, as well as other related traffic offenses.

He was subsequently secured in the Edgecombe County Detention Center in lieu of $250,000 bail.