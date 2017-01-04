Protecting your home during winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With the possibility of wintry weather heading to the East this weekend, 9 On Your Side is helping to make sure people’s homes are prepared.
Here are some tips from local experts:
- Clean debris from gutters. Frozen gutters are a prime source of snow and ice damage.
- To prevent frozen pipes, drain water from outdoor faucets and garden hoses.
- Insulate the water heater by wrapping it with an insulated blanket, which will reduce heat loss and save energy.
- Check for leaks and drafts by standing next to windows and door openings to feel if cool air is blowing through.
- Remember space heaters can become fire hazards if placed too close to flammables like clothes and paper.
Keeping a home safe during winter weather can often wreak havoc on energy bills. Greenville Utilities offers the following tips to prevent this:
- Set it and forget it. Find the lowest comfortable setting for the thermostat and don’t change it. The department of energy recommends 68 degrees.
- Be careful with space heaters, which can cost $0.18/hour to operate.
- Make sure homes are well insulated and air-tight. Weather strip and caulk windows and doors to seal small cracks.Keep furnace filters clean, which can save 10 to 15% on energy costs.
To stay up-to-date with the latest forecast, be sure to download the First Alert Mobile Weather App. It’s free from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.