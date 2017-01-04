Protecting your home during winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With the possibility of wintry weather heading to the East this weekend, 9 On Your Side is helping to make sure people’s homes are prepared.

Here are some tips from local experts:

Clean debris from gutters. Frozen gutters are a prime source of snow and ice damage.

To prevent frozen pipes, drain water from outdoor faucets and garden hoses.

Insulate the water heater by wrapping it with an insulated blanket, which will reduce heat loss and save energy.

Check for leaks and drafts by standing next to windows and door openings to feel if cool air is blowing through.

Remember space heaters can become fire hazards if placed too close to flammables like clothes and paper.

Keeping a home safe during winter weather can often wreak havoc on energy bills. Greenville Utilities offers the following tips to prevent this:

Set it and forget it. Find the lowest comfortable setting for the thermostat and don’t change it. The department of energy recommends 68 degrees.

Be careful with space heaters, which can cost $0.18/hour to operate.

Make sure homes are well insulated and air-tight. Weather strip and caulk windows and doors to seal small cracks.Keep furnace filters clean, which can save 10 to 15% on energy costs.

