Police, community band together after 5 shootings in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There are still no arrests in a string of five shootings that took place over the past month in Kinston, but police and the community are working together to put an end to it.

“The community is tired of these domestic terrorists,” said Khayyam Shephard, a community member. “…It’s got to stop.”

Community members are tired of the crime scene tape, the flashing lights and sirens in their neighborhoods.

“I wouldn’t say it’s all gang related, but we do have gang concerns that we are addressing,” said Maj. Jenee Eubanks with the Kinston Police Department.

Police said they are following multiple leads, but Eubanks said it is hard when everyone doesn’t cooperate.

“A lot of times you get a lot of information, and sometimes you get very little,” said Eubanks. “Those times when you get very little makes it difficult. We need the cooperation of the victim to tell us what they saw.”

One group behind the efforts to curb the violence is the community.

“We had people calling the next day of the shooting saying, “What can we do? We want to partner with your guys,” said Eubanks.

Shephard is one of those people.

“We have to be proactive and reach these younger kids and pour into them and teach them a better way,” Shephard said.

Shephard has plans to go into neighborhoods and mentor young kids. He said the biggest thing people need is a role model.

“Once they see men being men, positive men, they will want to emulate what they see,” Shephard said.

He said he thinks that will stop the cycle.

Police say they hope to make some arrests soon.