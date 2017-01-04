New initiative to let Onslow Co. high schoolers earn associate’s degrees

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Fifty freshmen in Onslow County will never walk down the hallways of one of the seven county high schools.

Instead, they will attend school Coastal Carolina Community College while getting their diplomas.

Coastal Carolina Community College’s Krystal Bailey said it’s all part of a new initiative.

“There was a need for offering something that was new and innovative for students of Onslow County and providing something where students could go to a four-year high school and achieve two years of college credit, as well as their high school diploma,” said Bailey.

Students will take classes that count toward both their diplomas and their degrees.

They will still graduate in four years.

“High-flying kids who are taking part in College Promise from our high schools, they’re getting about 21 transfer credits,” said Michael Elder, Onslow County Schools. “These will get the full 60 to 63, which gets them the associate degree.”

Those credits will then transfer to North Carolina public universities as part of the state articulation agreement.

“There are those core requirements like English and math you have to take, and you’ll be going ahead and getting those out of the way your junior and senior year here,” said Bailey.

Classes will be taught by professors at the community college.

Officials estimate the program will save nearly $8,000 on a college education.

Students will need to apply to the school, and applications open this month. Only 50 students will be accepted.

Click here for informational meetings regarding the new program.