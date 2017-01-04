Man charged in 2012 TNT Bingo shooting appears in court

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The man charged in the 2012 shooting death of a 65-year-old woman outside a bingo hall in Jacksonville appeared in court Wednesday.

Larry Forrest, 23, is accused of shooting Kim Flournoy outside TNT Bingo on Henderson Street.

Forrest’s attorney filed a motion in court to prevent two videos from being used during trial.

One video is an interview Forrest has with detectives.

The other is his booking video.

The county district attorney argued both videos are crucial to the case.

The judge didn’t make a decision but is expected to Thursday.

Forrest’s trial begins next week.