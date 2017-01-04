GUC reminds ENC residents to prepare for the potential of winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Utility companies across the region are preparing for the potential of winter weather this weekend and are urging you to do the same. Snow, sleet, and ice could cause major problems on roadways and at your home.

Greenville Utilities Commission is not taking any specific action in anticipation for potential winter weather this weekend just yet but are encouraging customers to look out for their own property ahead of what may be to come this winter.

“We’re especially worried about folks who have pipes in crawl spaces under the house that may not be well protected,” says Steve Hawley with Greenville Utilities. “Close the vents in your crawl space. Put plastic bags up there if you have to. Folks that have irrigation systems and sprinklers: you may want to go ahead and check those to make sure they’re drained ahead of time.”

GUC says things were just getting back to normal after the area was impacted by Hurricane Matthew. The commission hopes potential storms in the east will not cause as much damage. There is an emergency hotline set up just in case.