Greenville church to host fish stew dinner fundraiser for Matthew victims

Kenneth Roundtree Published:
fish-stew

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local church is working to make sure Hurricane Matthew victims are not forgotten.

Greenville’s Jarvis United Methodist Church is hosting a fundraiser through a traditional eastern North Carolina fish stew dinner.

They won’t have a set ticket price, however, they are accepting voluntary donations.

Their goal is $10,000.

The actual event is on January 13 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the church’s Taft Christian Life Center on Washington Street.

They will have alternate menu choices for kids and adults.

