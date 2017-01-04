First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm today

SUMMARY: After the cold fronts pass warm temperatures and sunny skies are in store for Wednesday but colder temperatures ahead along with the possibility of wintry weather by the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy this morning with some areas of patchy fog but most are not seeing fog. Conditions are damp but temperatures are warm, in the mid to upper 50s inland and upper 50s to near 60 along the coast. Winds are out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: A mix of sun and clouds will take us through the afternoon and winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be nice and warm, about 10 degrees above average, in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s to low 40s with partly cloudy skies. This is seasonable for this time of year.

A LOOK AHEAD: Partly cloudy skies along with cooler temperatures are in store for the remainder of the week. Weather models are not in agreement about the track, timing, or strength of our next system, but there is the chance we could see snow inland Friday night and into Saturday. We will keep you update as model come up with a solution.

