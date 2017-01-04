First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm today

dontae-jones By Published: Updated:
ws_Partly_Cloudy_weather1280x1024

SUMMARY: After the cold fronts pass warm temperatures and sunny skies are in store for Wednesday but colder temperatures ahead along with the possibility of wintry weather by the weekend. Details:

headlines

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy this morning with some areas of patchy fog but most are not seeing fog. Conditions are damp but temperatures are warm, in the mid to upper 50s inland and upper 50s to near 60 along the coast. Winds are out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

school-bus-forecasttwitter1

THIS AFTERNOON: A mix of sun and clouds will take us through the afternoon and winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be nice and warm, about 10 degrees above average, in the mid 60s.

coastal-dayinland-day

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s to low 40s with partly cloudy skies. This is seasonable for this time of year.

coast-lowinland-low

A LOOK AHEAD: Partly cloudy skies along with cooler temperatures are in store for the remainder of the week. Weather models are not in agreement about the track, timing, or strength of our next system, but there is the chance we could see snow inland Friday night and into Saturday. We will keep you update as model come up with a solution.

sat-snowsaturday

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
55° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
55° F
precip:
20%
9am
Wed
55° F
precip:
10%
10am
Wed
57° F
precip:
10%
11am
Wed
59° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
61° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
61° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
52° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
49° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
45° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
43° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
41° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
36° F
precip:
0%
5am
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
6am
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
41° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
45° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
43° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
41° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
40° F
precip:
40%
11pm
Thu
39° F
precip:
40%
12am
Fri
39° F
precip:
40%
1am
Fri
39° F
precip:
50%
2am
Fri
39° F
precip:
40%
3am
Fri
39° F
precip:
40%
4am
Fri
39° F
precip:
40%
5am
Fri
39° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.