ECU professor dies in holiday crash

~WNCT-Logo-Reference By Published:
rebecca-fay

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An East Carolina professor died Monday after being involved in a traffic accident on Friday.

Rebecca Fay was taken off life support Monday at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to a Facebook post from her husband, Patrick Fay, who is also an ECU professor.

In an earlier post, Patrick Fay said their family was traveling from Virginia to Tennessee to spend New Year’s weekend with some friends.

On the way, they were involved in a major accident and both cars were totaled.

Patrick Fay, along with his two young children, sustained scratches and bruises, however, he said in the post Rebecca Fay sustained a broken left femur and several fractured ribs, a fractured sternum and bruising to her lungs.

Rebecca Fay was taken off life support after doctors confirmed she had no brain activity, according to her husband.

Rebecca Fay was an assistant professor in the Department of Accounting and the College of Business at the university.

A GoFundMe has been created for the Fay family. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s