ECU professor dies in holiday crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An East Carolina professor died Monday after being involved in a traffic accident on Friday.

Rebecca Fay was taken off life support Monday at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to a Facebook post from her husband, Patrick Fay, who is also an ECU professor.

In an earlier post, Patrick Fay said their family was traveling from Virginia to Tennessee to spend New Year’s weekend with some friends.

On the way, they were involved in a major accident and both cars were totaled.

Patrick Fay, along with his two young children, sustained scratches and bruises, however, he said in the post Rebecca Fay sustained a broken left femur and several fractured ribs, a fractured sternum and bruising to her lungs.

Rebecca Fay was taken off life support after doctors confirmed she had no brain activity, according to her husband.

Rebecca Fay was an assistant professor in the Department of Accounting and the College of Business at the university.

A GoFundMe has been created for the Fay family. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.