Duke rolls past Georgia Tech in Grayson Allen’s return

Brian Bailey By Published:
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) drives against Georgia Tech's Ben Lammers (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) drives against Georgia Tech's Ben Lammers (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Grayson Allen had 15 points and seven assists in his return from a one-game suspension for tripping an opponent, and No. 8 Duke routed Georgia Tech 110-57 on Wednesday night in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game before leaving the team to have back surgery.

Jayson Tatum scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils (13-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had seven double-figure scorers in arguably their most complete performance of the season.

Still, it was largely overshadowed by a pair of subplots: Allen’s quick return from what was an indefinite suspension for tripping an Elon player Dec. 21, and Krzyzewski’s upcoming leave of absence that’s expected to last a few weeks.

Luke Kennard finished with 16 points, Frank Jackson added 15 and Harry Giles had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Duke.

Justin Moore had 13 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (9-5, 1-1).

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s