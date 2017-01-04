Deputies search for man in Rocky Mount credit union robbery

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help identifying a man they said robbed a credit union in Rocky Mount and tried to rob a bank in Battleboro Tuesday.

Deputies said a man who was acting suspiciously told a teller at Southern Bank in Battleboro that she would give him $30,000. When she didn’t, he left the bank.

Later, the man made a similar demand for money and passed a note at the State Employees Credit Union in Rocky Mount. He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information about this individual or who may have seen anything at either location is encouraged to call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459-1570.

