Chief justice wants response to redistricting delay request

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts wants to hear from voters whose lawsuit led to overturning nearly 30 North Carolina state legislative districts before deciding whether to block an order that demands new boundaries quickly and a special election this fall.

The Supreme Court says Roberts has requested by midday Monday a response to the motion filed last week by lawyers for legislative leaders and the state to delay the order.

The order from a three-judge panel last month told the General Assembly to redraw boundaries linked to racially gerrymanders by March 15 and said elections would be held in altered districts later in the year. Attorneys for state officials say any action should wait until a separate pending case before the Supreme Court on congressional redistricting is resolved.

