Arrests made in Greenville drive-by shooting murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police made two arrests Wednesday in connection with a late December murder.

23-year-old Kenquonis Niqua McKenzie and 20-year-old Octavius Yelverton, both of Greenville, face charges for the murder of 58-year-old Karen Lynn Speight. Ms. Speight was the victim of a drive-by shooting on December 30 at her home in the 122 block of Concord Drive.

McKenzie, who faces one count of first-degree murder, was located on Landmark Street in Greenville Wednesday night.

Yelverton, who is facing one count of accessory after the fact for his role in the crime, was located at his house on Black Jack Simpson Road in Pitt County. He was taken into custody without incident. Investigators believe Yelverton drove the getaway vehicle.

 

 

