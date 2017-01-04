Deputies identify 6-year-old girl killed in Beaufort Co. accidental shooting

PINETOWN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a 6-year-old girl who was killed Tuesday in what they say was an accidental shooting.

Deputies were called out to a residence in Pinetown around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and first responders said they found 6-year-old Victoria Whitehurst had died of a gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office said Victoria was visiting the home with an 11-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl.

The boy was showing the two girls a shotgun he got for Christmas when the gun went off, struck and killed Victoria and injured one of the family dogs, deputies said.

The dog suffered minor injuries and was taken for medical treatment, the Sherriff’s Office said.

The 11-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl are not being named.

 

 

