Woman found stabbed to death in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Charlotte are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death.

Police spokeswoman Cindy Wallace said in a news release that officers were called to a neighborhood near Interstate 85 shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

No arrests have been reported. Detectives are talking with witnesses in the area. Police think the woman knew her attacker.

It’s the second death of the new year in Charlotte. Twenty-two-year-old Natanael Jose Rodriguez was shot to death Monday. No arrests have been made in his death.