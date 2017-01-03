What not to do when disposing of holiday trash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT – With holiday celebrations comes holiday trash, and landfills are feeling the impact.

“They have extra stuff because you have folks coming in that normally don’t have come into your household, and they’re all creating garbage or waste,” said Paula Clark, Pitt County recycling coordinator.

Christmas trees can create havoc at the county transfer station.

“What we want to see is just the Christmas tree,” said Clark. “We don’t want it decorated. We don’t need lights on it or the tree stand left on.”

At the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, where the entire county’s recycling goes, unrecyclable plastic bags can cause problems.

“If it’s got aluminum cans in it, one person has to open it, and they have to shake the cans out, which loses production,” said John Coward, ECVC’s operations manager. “When the production rate decreases and the materials increase, then we’re operating in the negative.”

The materials have increased during the holidays, and the majority of it isn’t even in the right place.

“No tires, no electronic cables, no Christmas wreaths, no grill covers — the list goes on,” said Coward.

With the amount of effort that goes into recycling, Coward wants people to think twice before they toss.

“We want the recycling; we just don’t want the contamination that would cause us to have a rejection,” said Coward.

Pitt County has a list of accepted materials to recycle on their website.