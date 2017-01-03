Vigil to be held for Jacksonville teen killed one year ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A vigil will be held Tuesday night for a Jacksonville teen killed exactly one year ago.

Northside High School student Khalil Kirkland was killed while walking home from work on January 3, 2016.

Police discovered his body and the body of another victim, Carl Eisert, off Gum Branch Road.

Willie George Jr., 31, is accused of beating them to death.

He is currently in jail and has two court dates scheduled for January.

Kirkland’s friends and loved ones are holding the candlelight vigil to honor him in an uplifting way.

Jessica Janisch, who organized the vigil, said she is “hoping for closure for the family, closure for the students and the community. Justice for Khalil.”

The vigil starts at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Gum Branch and Nottingham roads, where Kirkland’s body was found.

Organizers said they hope to have enough people to line half a mile down the road.