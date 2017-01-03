Tyrrell County barber celebrates 100th birthday

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – Over the past seven decades, thousands of people have gotten their hair cut at Bobby Mitchell’s barbershop in Tyrrell County.

“I’ve been a barber all my life,” said Mitchell.

Five days a week he stands over his chair, cutting hair at 100 years old.

“1937, July the 5th I came to Columbia, and I’ve been here ever since,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell turned 100 years old on Monday, although the celebration continued Tuesday as some people came in and gave him presents.

“I guess I’m pretty confident that he can do it right since he’s had a lot of experience,” said Jacob Fauth, a client.

Although Mitchell’s reflection in the mirror has changed over the years, his clientele has remained the same

“Half of them, I don’t know the names. But I know the face,” said Mitchell. “They know me, and I know them.”

Most don’t make it to 100, and those that do have surely retired.

For Bobby Mitchell, doing what he loves keeps him alive.

“You have pretty good health all your life,” said Mitchell. “You’ve been doing something all of your life. You’re never without something to do. I wouldn’t change my way of living.” He laughs. “You meet people, and you enjoy it.”