Pirates fall at UCF, 48-45

ORLANDO (WNCT) – UCF held off a late East Carolina rally and beat the Pirates 48-45 Tuesday night.

B.J. Tyson missed a three-point shot at the buzzer that would have sent the game to overtime. ECU went on a late, 16-1 run to have a chance at the win.

Tyson had 13 points for ECU. The Pirates were led by Kentrell Barkley, who scored 16 points in the loss.

Pirate big man Andre Washington blocked four shots. The Pirate defense held 7′ 6″ Tacho Fall without a point to just four rebounds.

ECU was just 16-60 from the field for the game. The Pirates play at Temple on Saturday in Philadelphia.