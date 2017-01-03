Kinston police investigating Monday evening shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Police are investigating a Monday evening shooting.

Officers responded to the report of a person shot at 13 Mitchell Wooten around 6:44 p.m. When they arrived on scene, the victim, Thomas Jamal Miller, said he and two friends were walking in the area when he was shot by an unknown subject. He told them he didn’t see who shot him. He was hit once in the upper right chest area.

Police said a vehicle was also damaged in the incident.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call the Kinston Police Dept. at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.