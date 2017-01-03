Jim Bob Bryant leaves Havelock to take job at Freedom in Morganton

HAVELOCK (WNCT) – Jim Bob Bryant has resigned his position at Havelock High School to take over the same role at Freedom High School in Morganton, North Carolina.

Coach Bryant told 9 on your side Sports that the decision was a difficult one, but was best for him and his family.

“It has been a great ride,” Coach Bryant said. “I will be forever grateful for the priceless relationships with my players, my coaches and the true Havelock football supporters.”

Bryant led Havelock to 3A state titles in 2011, 2012 and 2013. His Rams fell to Rocky Mount this past season in the 3A Eastern Finals. He took over the Havelock program in 2008 and guided the Rams to a record of 118-16.