Jacksonville gears up for year of construction, growth

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Everywhere you look in Jacksonville, there seems to be some sort of new construction.

One of the city’s biggest goals is to create a caring community, which includes everything from revitalization to the beautification of the city.

The city is set to rebuild the Jacksonville Marina for $1 million during the summer.

It’s also adding landscaping to major roads across the city.

The next focus will be on adding improvements to the Northeast Creek Park.

“If you don’t find ways to continue to attract job opportunities and diversity that community’s going to have challenges,” said Richard Woodruff, Jacksonville’s city manager. “So we’re very pleased this mayor and council are focused on those points.”

And then, there are updates to transportation throughout the city.

The Piney Green construction is expected to be completed during the summer, and multiple highway construction projects are getting underway.

Highway 53 will be widened from a two-lane to a three-lane cross-section road.

Highway 258 will also go from five lanes to a four-lane divided highway.

“Not only are we focused on cars, we have public transportation,” said Anthony Prinz, Jacksonville’s transportation director. “We have sidewalks, we have crosswalks (and) we have multi-use paths.”

The Lejeune trail and greenway connecting to six miles of existing trail loop system is already 90 percent complete and should open in the spring.

Folks will have many opportunities to get involved in improving Jacksonville this year.

It’s something on the agenda as the City Council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m.