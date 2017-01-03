First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain along with thunderstorms today

SUMMARY: A stalled frontal system along with another cold front brings the potential for a strong thunderstorm along with gusty conditions. Later this week, weather turns cold with the possibility of wintry precipitation. Details:

THIS MORNING: Temperatures are warm this morning, in the mid 40s to lower 50s inland and mid 50s along the coast. Conditions are cloudy and damp with showers moving in. There is a lot of fog, some dense, so leave yourself a few extra minutes to head into work and school. Don’t forget the rain gear as rain could be heavy at times mid-morning through mid afternoon. Winds will be come breezy mid to late morning and there is the possibility of a strong thunderstorm or two through the morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Heavy rain continues this afternoon, again with the possibility of a thunderstorm or two along with some pretty gusty winds. Winds are out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph and we could see rain totals of about half an inch to and inch. The rain should taper by early evening. We could still see fog lingering through the day, especially along the coast. Highs will be warm, about 10 degrees or so above average, in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: The rain will begin to taper off with lows falling into the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. It’ll be damp with some areas of fog persisting.

A LOOK AHEAD: Another cold front will approach the East on Wednesday. Mid-week should be pleasant, between fronts. Highs on Wednesday in the lower to mid 60s and partly cloudy but much colder air late week and into the weekend. Weather models are not consistent and in agreement about the track and timing of our next system but there is the small possibility of seeing light wintry weather late week and into the weekend. As models try and pinpoint and agree on a solution, we will fine tune the forecast and keep you updated.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

